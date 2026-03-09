Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 206,115 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,592,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $479,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $322.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

