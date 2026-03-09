Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 406,900 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.2% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,716,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America resumed coverage and upgraded TSLA to a Buy with a $460 price target, citing improving fundamentals and upside versus recent trading — this provides a credible analyst catalyst that can support buyers. Article Title

Bank of America resumed coverage and upgraded TSLA to a Buy with a $460 price target, citing improving fundamentals and upside versus recent trading — this provides a credible analyst catalyst that can support buyers. Positive Sentiment: Higher gasoline prices in California have renewed retail interest in EVs; commentators (e.g., Ross Gerber) say rising pump costs could boost EV demand and long?term sales for Tesla and other EV makers. This is a cyclical demand tailwind for the EV story. Article Title

Higher gasoline prices in California have renewed retail interest in EVs; commentators (e.g., Ross Gerber) say rising pump costs could boost EV demand and long?term sales for Tesla and other EV makers. This is a cyclical demand tailwind for the EV story. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s historical Bitcoin moves and current holdings (now ~11,509 BTC) remain a balance?sheet line item; on?chain analyses recap past buys/sales but offer limited immediate impact on core auto earnings. Useful for macro/asset?value context rather than near?term price driver. Article Title

Tesla’s historical Bitcoin moves and current holdings (now ~11,509 BTC) remain a balance?sheet line item; on?chain analyses recap past buys/sales but offer limited immediate impact on core auto earnings. Useful for macro/asset?value context rather than near?term price driver. Neutral Sentiment: Put option premiums for TSLA are elevated, signaling higher implied volatility and attractive income for option sellers — this highlights rising trader interest but is agnostic on direction. Article Title

Put option premiums for TSLA are elevated, signaling higher implied volatility and attractive income for option sellers — this highlights rising trader interest but is agnostic on direction. Negative Sentiment: Surging oil prices (above $100) tied to geopolitical tensions are pressuring auto and EV stocks broadly; higher fuel costs can hurt consumer sentiment and near?term vehicle purchases, contributing to the stock’s downward move. Article Title

Surging oil prices (above $100) tied to geopolitical tensions are pressuring auto and EV stocks broadly; higher fuel costs can hurt consumer sentiment and near?term vehicle purchases, contributing to the stock’s downward move. Negative Sentiment: Tesla reported a year?over?year drop in annual deliveries, which is an immediate fundamental negative for revenue growth expectations and helps explain recent share weakness. Article Title

Tesla reported a year?over?year drop in annual deliveries, which is an immediate fundamental negative for revenue growth expectations and helps explain recent share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution risk in autonomy intensify — critics note firms like Waymo expanding fast and argue Tesla may not be the only company to achieve unsupervised autonomy; this raises execution uncertainty for Tesla’s robotaxi/Full Self?Driving revenue path. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $396.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,551 shares of company stock valued at $63,023,276. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

