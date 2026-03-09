Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,118,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 229,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $518,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

