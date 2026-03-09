Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,527,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,190,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $157.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.