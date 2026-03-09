Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,742,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 986,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $585,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248,567 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

