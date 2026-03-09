WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $9.42 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,858,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,609,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,929,000 after buying an additional 1,518,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,100 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $39,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

