Swiss National Bank Has $924.71 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,700 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $924,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the second quarter worth $3,408,828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $322.69 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

