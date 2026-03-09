WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.8% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 368,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 40,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.1% in the third quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Crude prices have surged past $100/barrel and are trading well above February levels, which lifts upstream margins and cash flow for integrated producers like Exxon. Oil Stocks Rise as Crude Prices Surge Past $100 Per Barrel
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon is actively reshaping fuel flows — shipping gasoline from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Australia for the first time and publicly weighing a return to Venezuela — showing operational agility that can protect supply, support margins, and justify a stronger valuation if sustained. Exxon Mobil Adjusts Global Supply And Valuation Story As Risks Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Macro positioning: institutional flows and options activity indicate Wall Street is “pricing in” a $100+ oil regime, which benefits large integrated producers (XOM and peers) via higher realized commodity prices and near-term cash generation. Wall Street Is Quietly Pricing In $100 Oil
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains conservative — XOM carries a consensus “Hold” from brokerages, indicating analysts are not yet moving to bullish rating upgrades despite the oil spike. That can limit immediate multiple expansion. Exxon Mobil Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold”
- Neutral Sentiment: Exxon is highlighted among elite dividend payers, underscoring long-term income appeal even if near-term stock moves are volatile — supportive for buy-and-hold investors but less relevant for short-term traders. These 7 Elite Dividend Stocks Pay $114 Billion Annually
- Negative Sentiment: Market caution: despite a >25% oil price spike since the Iran conflict began, oil stocks broadly have “barely budged,” suggesting investors are taking a wait-and-see stance on how sustained the rally will be and whether demand or political risks will reverse gains. That skepticism can cap XOM upside until clarity emerges. Oil Prices Have Spiked More Than 25% Since the Iran Conflict Began
- Negative Sentiment: Extreme volatility risk: headlines projecting oil could hit new all-time highs (e.g., scenarios above $140) raise macro and regulatory risk — very high oil can feed inflation and recession risk, which could eventually pressure equities including energy names if demand softens. Oil Could Break its All-Time Record and Hit $148 Per Barrel
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
