Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $33.56

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.8462.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 612,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,088. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $442.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.74% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,523. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

