Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.83. 1,030,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,104,729. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,200,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,489,719.02. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,624.98. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,777,159 shares of company stock valued at $219,427,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,005 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

