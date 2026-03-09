Wolfe Research Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $152.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.83. 746,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,989. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $676,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $490,394,000 after purchasing an additional 901,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

