WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 189.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4%

MNST stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.