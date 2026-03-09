Schroder Investment Management Group Has $254.35 Million Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,051 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $254,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

