3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.99 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 4.01%.

3D Systems Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of DDD opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,217 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 109,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company’s hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

