Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys 26,300 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 6.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 82,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.