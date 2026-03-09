Aergo Price Reaches $0.0539 (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,602.34 or 0.99277251 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,999,996 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. Medium, Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

