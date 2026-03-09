zkSync (ZK) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. zkSync has a market capitalization of $122.74 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, zkSync has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync launched on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,303,292,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is zksync.mirror.xyz. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,303,292,131.53726868 with 9,244,697,415.20059754 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.01824493 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $18,439,865.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

