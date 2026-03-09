Insider Buying: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Director Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) Director Charles Kummeth bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $786,600. This represents a 140.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $188.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 43.90% and a negative net margin of 4,160.06%.The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum-Si presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,447,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 452,850 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 44.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $84,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 99.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 100.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

