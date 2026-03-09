Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.4667.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,545 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,778 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 748,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 879.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 676,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $106.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

