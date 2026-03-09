Popcat (SOL) Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and $14.70 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,937,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,937,478.99878134. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.05130546 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $13,566,534.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars.

