Sophon (SOPH) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Sophon (SOPH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Sophon has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sophon token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sophon has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sophon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sophon Profile

Sophon’s genesis date was May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon.

Sophon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.00838512 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,578,802.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sophon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sophon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sophon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sophon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.