SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get SOLV Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy Trading Down 5.0%

SOLV Energy Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MWH opened at $27.04 on Monday. SOLV Energy has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

(Get Free Report)

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOLV Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOLV Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.