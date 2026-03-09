Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 396.89% from the company’s previous close.

EVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Evaxion A/S has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evaxion A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

