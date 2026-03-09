Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.14. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

In other news, Director Brad Hively sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $50,265.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 683,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,628.17. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

