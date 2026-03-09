Vestcor Inc Has $22.73 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,726,552,000 after purchasing an additional 932,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $204,296,000 after purchasing an additional 797,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $377,726,000 after purchasing an additional 791,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EA opened at $198.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,630.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

