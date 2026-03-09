Vestcor Inc Purchases 7,937 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,474,000 after acquiring an additional 888,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $169.91 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.