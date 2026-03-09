LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 18,580 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4%

MDLZ opened at $58.40 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

