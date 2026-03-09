Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 9th Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,060,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. President Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $418.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.