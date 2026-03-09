SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

