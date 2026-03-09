Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Emmis Acquisition Corp. $EMISU

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emmis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMISU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emmis Acquisition in the third quarter worth $998,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Emmis Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Emmis Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,569,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Emmis Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emmis Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000.

NASDAQ:EMISU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Emmis Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

