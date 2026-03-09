Skyline Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Skyline Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,475 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Client First Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 146,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.44 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

