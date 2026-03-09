Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $352.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. China Renaissance raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

