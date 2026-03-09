34,675 Shares in International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7,457.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $469.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $147.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.95 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 29.87%. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

