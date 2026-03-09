Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 53,982 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 369.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 317.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.70 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

