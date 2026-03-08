National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Critical Analysis

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 1 0 2.25 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $392.87 million 0.87 $6.37 million $0.09 74.89 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 1.62% 2.85% 0.84% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

