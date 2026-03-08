APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and APi Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer $6.93 billion 2.68 $1.48 billion N/A N/A APi Group $7.91 billion 2.28 $302.00 million ($0.76) -55.01

Profitability

Wolters Kluwer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A APi Group 3.70% 37.92% 14.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wolters Kluwer and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 1 0 3 1 2.80 APi Group 0 2 7 1 2.90

APi Group has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Risk and Volatility

Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APi Group beats Wolters Kluwer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It serves hospitals, healthcare organizations, clinicians, students, schools, libraries, payers, life sciences, and pharmacies. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It serves accounting firms, tax and auditing departments, businesses of all sizes, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Financial & Corporate Compliance segment offers solutions for legal entity compliance and banking product compliance. It serves corporations, small businesses, law firms, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides information, insights, and workflow solutions for changing regulatory obligations, managing risk, and increasing efficiency. It provides solutions for legal and compliance professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, universities, and government organizations. The Corporate Performance & ESG segment offers enterprise software to drive financial and sustainability performance and manage risks, meet reporting requirements, improve safety and productivity, and reduce environmental impact. It serves corporate finance, audit, planning, risk, environmental, health and safety, operational risk management, and sustainability professionals in corporations, banks, and governments. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.