First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at Evercore

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore from $241.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.65.

FSLR opened at $195.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.55. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,194 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $625,800.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,768.42. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $671,256.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,880.62. This represents a 29.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,515 shares of company stock worth $5,389,095. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: First Solar commissioned new U.S. manufacturing capacity in Louisiana and announced plans for another South Carolina facility — a long?term positive for onshore supply, project pipeline and policy exposure. Read More.

First Solar commissioned new U.S. manufacturing capacity in Louisiana and announced plans for another South Carolina facility — a long?term positive for onshore supply, project pipeline and policy exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Argus trimmed its target but kept a “buy” rating (PT $250), signaling some analysts still see upside beyond near?term headwinds. Read More.

Argus trimmed its target but kept a “buy” rating (PT $250), signaling some analysts still see upside beyond near?term headwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and flow activity has picked up — elevated activity can amplify short?term moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Read More.

Options and flow activity has picked up — elevated activity can amplify short?term moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Feeds reported a “large increase” in short interest but the published numbers contain spurious zero/NaN values — treat those short?interest claims as unreliable until corrected.

Feeds reported a “large increase” in short interest but the published numbers contain spurious zero/NaN values — treat those short?interest claims as unreliable until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed consensus and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate trigger for the recent share decline and pressure on solar ETFs. Read More.

Q4 earnings missed consensus and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate trigger for the recent share decline and pressure on solar ETFs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major firms trimmed targets or downgraded after the print — Morgan Stanley cut its target to $230 and Barclays to $228, signaling near?term margin/pricing concerns. Read More. Read More.

Major firms trimmed targets or downgraded after the print — Morgan Stanley cut its target to $230 and Barclays to $228, signaling near?term margin/pricing concerns. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders (CEO, CFO, CTO and others) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at ~\$196 — concentrated insider selling raises negative sentiment and can amplify short?term selling pressure. Read More.

Several senior insiders (CEO, CFO, CTO and others) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at ~\$196 — concentrated insider selling raises negative sentiment and can amplify short?term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, adding legal/reputational risk while inquiries proceed. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, adding legal/reputational risk while inquiries proceed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High?profile commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) described the quarter as “really bad” and advised waiting another quarter — negative media commentary can reinforce selling pressure. Read More.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

