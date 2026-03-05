Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Nexxen International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NEXN

Nexxen International Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NEXN opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $396.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Nexxen International had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXN. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexxen International this week:

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.