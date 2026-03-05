Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Albany International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIN

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.32 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Albany International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at $3,145,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.