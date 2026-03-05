Sharplink Gaming (SBET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $17.1920 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sharplink Gaming Price Performance

SBET stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharplink Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sharplink Gaming by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,268,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after buying an additional 1,769,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,447,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sharplink Gaming by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Sharplink Gaming by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,554,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBET shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sharplink Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. iA Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sharplink Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Sharplink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

Featured Stories

