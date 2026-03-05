Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,544. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI opened at $264.96 on Thursday. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $270.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,369,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,643,000 after purchasing an additional 520,506 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 94,415 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $19,763,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $17,766,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 392,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SXI

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.