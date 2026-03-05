Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,544. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Standex International Price Performance
SXI opened at $264.96 on Thursday. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $270.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,369,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,643,000 after purchasing an additional 520,506 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 94,415 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $19,763,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $17,766,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 392,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.
Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.
With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.
