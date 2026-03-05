American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Director Buys $230,400.00 in Stock

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Busch acquired 240,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,240,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,336. The trade was a 23.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Busch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Richard Busch bought 90,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Richard Busch bought 101,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,980.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Richard Busch purchased 175,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $290,500.00.

American Bitcoin Stock Performance

ABTC opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. American Bitcoin Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABTC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Bitcoin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Bitcoin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in American Bitcoin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

