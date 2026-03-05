Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Invests $2.80 Million in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Aura Minerals accounts for about 5.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,097,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,901,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,744,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $6,634,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,721,000.

Positive Sentiment: Credit-rating upgrade by S&P: Aura received an upgrade on the global scale to BB- (from B+) and on the Brazilian national scale to brAA+ (from brAA) with the outlook revised to stable — a meaningful improvement to the company’s credit profile that can lower financing costs and support investor confidence. Aura Announces Credit Rating Upgrade (GlobeNewswire)

Credit-rating upgrade by S&P: Aura received an upgrade on the global scale to BB- (from B+) and on the Brazilian national scale to brAA+ (from brAA) with the outlook revised to stable — a meaningful improvement to the company’s credit profile that can lower financing costs and support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Company dividend: Aura declared a cash dividend of $0.66 per share (record date March 11, payable March 18), which supports yield-seeking investors and signals confidence in near-term cash flow.

Company dividend: Aura declared a cash dividend of $0.66 per share (record date March 11, payable March 18), which supports yield-seeking investors and signals confidence in near-term cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market coverage turned bullish — Zacks upgraded AUGO to “Strong Buy” and published pieces highlighting recent price strength and growth attributes, likely drawing momentum buyers and retail interest. Recent Price Trend in Aura Minerals (Zacks) 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Aura Minerals (Zacks)

Analyst/market coverage turned bullish — Zacks upgraded AUGO to “Strong Buy” and published pieces highlighting recent price strength and growth attributes, likely drawing momentum buyers and retail interest. Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups note higher gold prices and rising output as supporting fundamentals, but these are ongoing operational factors rather than one-off surprises — positive for medium-term outlook but already reflected in recent gains. Aura Minerals Wins S&P Credit Upgrade (TipRanks)

Market writeups note higher gold prices and rising output as supporting fundamentals, but these are ongoing operational factors rather than one-off surprises — positive for medium-term outlook but already reflected in recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the filings appear to show zero or inconsistent values (days-to-cover ~0), so there’s no clear short-squeeze pressure evident from the data; treat short-interest signals as inconclusive for now.

Short-interest reports in the filings appear to show zero or inconsistent values (days-to-cover ~0), so there’s no clear short-squeeze pressure evident from the data; treat short-interest signals as inconclusive for now. Neutral Sentiment: One article flags a reserves/asset-profile shift at the Borborema asset alongside the rating news — a factor investors should watch for reserve/replacement updates, but its impact is uncertain until details are disclosed. Aura Minerals Rating Upgrade And Borborema Reserves Shift Risk Profile (Yahoo)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUGO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 2.4%

Aura Minerals stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Aura Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.00.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

