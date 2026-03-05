American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from American Eagle Outfitters’ conference call:

AEO closed FY25 with a strong finish — Q4 revenue $1.8B (+10%) , comps +8% and adjusted operating income $180M (+27%) , driven by record holiday performance.

, comps +8% and , driven by record holiday performance. Aerie and OFFLINE were key growth engines — Aerie comp strength (management cited 23% growth), new customers +14% and rising brand awareness, while OFFLINE showed rapid expansion; plans include ~35 new Aerie/OFFLINE store openings and ?60 remodels.

were key growth engines — Aerie comp strength (management cited 23% growth), new customers +14% and rising brand awareness, while OFFLINE showed rapid expansion; plans include ~35 new Aerie/OFFLINE store openings and ?60 remodels. Trade headwinds remain significant — management attributed ?$50M of tariff pressure in Q4 (~$130M+ annualized), baked into guidance with ~80% of expected 2026 operating profit weighted to the second half and a Q1 tariff impact of roughly $30M.

Financial position and shareholder returns are healthy — year-end cash ?$239M with no debt, and the company returned ~$341M to shareholders in 2025 (?$256M buybacks, $85M dividends), though buyback activity in the 2026 guide is expected to be modest.

Restructuring and strategic refocus created near-term charges — the exit of Quiet Logistics and related actions drove ?$85M of restructuring charges (?$13M cash), with an expected net annual savings of about $20M as the third?party revenue winds down.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $5,906,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,549.30. This trade represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 246,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,388 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,752,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 77,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,606,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,497,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,039 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,952,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,410,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,785 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting American Eagle Outfitters

Here are the key news stories impacting American Eagle Outfitters this week:

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

Featured Stories

