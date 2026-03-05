IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 26,457 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

