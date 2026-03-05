IFG Advisory LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after buying an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,974,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $205.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average is $197.13.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

