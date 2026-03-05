MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,724,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,386,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $923,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $161.66 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

