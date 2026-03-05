iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 400.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 915.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $164.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.