GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $69.79 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RPM International worth $69,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 90.8% during the third quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $379,576.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,866.88. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $108.75 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.21). RPM International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.