Royce & Associates LP Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 107,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,759,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 950.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $9,134,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 120.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In related news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total transaction of $338,004.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,063.68. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTM opened at $2,217.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,648.00 and a twelve month high of $2,264.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.32.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 29.62%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.0%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

